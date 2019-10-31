Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
'Gun' Made With Toilet Paper Roller Found In Carry-On At Newark Airport

Paul Milo
A replica gun fashioned from a toilet paper roller was seized at Newark Liberty International this week.
A replica gun fashioned from a toilet paper roller was seized at Newark Liberty International this week. Photo Credit: TSA

It might not have been real, but a makeshift replica handgun was still cause for concern at an airport security checkpoint, the Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday.

An unidentified flier at Newark Liberty International Airport was stopped when the unusual object was spotted in an X-ray screening. It consisted of a toilet paper roller attached to a realistic-looking gun barrel and stock.

Replica weapons are not allowed through security checkpoints, but can be packed in checked luggage, the agency said.

No charges were filed and the man was allowed to catch his flight.

TSA has a list of prohibited items for fliers here.

