GUILTY: Paterson Man, 40, Sexually Assaulted Children, Seven And 11, Jury Finds

Jurors in Paterson convicted a 40-year-old city man of sexually assaulting two children – one seven, the other 11.

Antwan Campbell was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault along with two counts each of sexual assault and child endangerment on Thursday, March 23, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

At the very least, Campbell faces a minimum of 25 years in state prison under New Jersey’s guidelines when he is sentenced by Superior Court Judge Sohail Mohammed on July 13. He’ll also remain on lifetime parole supervision and be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

Until then, he remains held in the Bergen County Jail.

It all began in February 2019, when allegations of sexual abuse against Campbell were brought to Paterson police, Valdes said.

They then contacted detectives in her Special Victims Unit, who interviewed multiple witnesses, including the children.

Both “reported being sexually abused by Mr. Campbell on different occasions between November 2018 and February 2019 at their home in Paterson,” the prosecutor said.

Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Monica Martini and Senior Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco secured the verdict, Valdes said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.