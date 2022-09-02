'Guardian Angel' Rescues Clifton Mugging Victim, Arrest Made

A 60-year-old robbery victim who was jumped on a Clifton street had a guardian angel, authorities said.

The victim was walking along the 200 block of Ackerman Avenue when he was knocked down and stomped on by an assailant around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

The mugger was trying to wrest the victim's cell phone from his hands when a good Samaritan pulled over, got out of his car and shoved him, Anderson said.

The robber then ran off.

An alert was broadcast and about an hour later Detective Jessenia Montagna spotted the suspect near the corner of Getty and Madison avenues, Anderson said.

Backups arrived and Joseph Marin-Cerron, 33, of Clifton was taken into custody, the lieutenant said.

Marin-Cerron was charged with strong-arm robbery and sent to the Passaic County Jail pending court action, he said.

