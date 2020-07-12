Grisly History Of Sussex Man Captured In Hunterdon Homicide: Stabbed Robbery Victim In Head

UPDATE: A Sussex County ex-con who's spent nearly all of his adult life in prison was taken into custody Monday morning in connection with a homicide the night before in Hunterdon County, authorities confirmed.

Brandon Petersen, 31, of Newton, whose criminal history includes imprisonment for more than eight years for brutally stabbing a neighbor during a robbery, became the target of a manhunt following the Sunday night killing in Delaware Township, they said.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office confirmed his arrest Monday morning without elaborating.

A Sussex County judge sentenced Petersen to 13 years in prison in 2008 after he pleaded guilty to repeatedly stabbing a neighbor during a purse snatching-turned-robbery three years earlier, when he was 15, records show.

Petersen admitted that he stuffed his blood-stained clothes and the 57-year-old victim's purse into a bag that he threw into Lake Lenape in Andover Township after he rushed her as she got into her car.

He ended up stabbing her several times in the head, cheek, forehead and wrists, with part of the knife breaking off into her head, authorities said, adding that the victim bled so heavily that it shorted out her cellphone as she dialed 911.

Petersen was on juvenile probation at the time after authorities said he killed a goose and shot a paintball gun at moving vehicles.

Petersen spent a total of nearly 10 years behind bars before a release in August 2019, records show.

