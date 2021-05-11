Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Memorial Service Set For Bergen Police Veteran, 51, Who Loved Intensely, Had Everyone's Back
Great White Shark Swims Along Jersey Shore Coast

Cecilia Levine
Andromache
Andromache Photo Credit: OCEARCH

A Great White Shark was reported swimming along the Jersey Shore coast.

Andromache first pinged Sunday around 11:30 a.m., approximately 20 miles off of Long Beach Island, according to OCEARCH, a research group that tracks sharks.

Then, the sub-adult female who measures 10 feet and 8 inches long pinged again around the same time on Monday off the Atlantic City coast.

Andromache was named after the Greek character, a symbol of maternity, strength and courage.

She has moved 49 miles in the last three days and has covered 5,033 miles in the last 165 days, OCEARCH says.

Sharks will "ping" when their dorsal fin is above the surface longe enough to be detected by a satellite.

Andromache was first tagged in August 2020 in Cape Cod.

