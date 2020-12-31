Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
GREAT STOP: Hasbrouck Heights Garage Fire Doused

Jerry DeMarco
210 Williams Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights
210 Williams Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

A residential garage fire right next to a Hasbrouck Heights gas station prompted temporary evacuations Thursday afternoon.

Concerns were raised over possible propane tanks igniting, but borough firefighters doused the blaze in minutes.

The fire broke out shortly before 4:30 p.m.in the detached Williams Avenue garage off Boulevard, in a mixed-use area of businesses, apartments and single-family homes.

Mutual aid responders included a Wallington FAST team.

Firefighters were concerned about propane tanks and possible damage to surrounding structures.

Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

Hasbrouck Heights firefighters quickly doused the blaze.

Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

