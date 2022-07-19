Graphic Video Shows Cat 'Ripped Apart' Possibly By Raccoon In North Jersey

A local animal shelter is rushing to the aid of a friendly stray cat who was brutally attacked by another animal.

A graphic video shared by Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge shows the cat loudly meowing with a plate of food, as concerned residents seek help.

"They're saying that they think a raccoon ripped this poor ripped this poor cat apart," a woman can be heard saying from behind the camera.

"We apologize for the graphic nature of the video, but this is the reality that stray, abandoned and abused animals are facing on a daily basis," RBARI said. "Without care, this wound will become further infected and likely infested with maggots in the unbearable moist heat."

