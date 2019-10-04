GRAPHIC: Sweet Passaic County Pit Bull Attacked By Dog Siblings

A 6-year-old pit bull who was attacked by his two dog siblings is being put up for adoption so he will be in a safer environment, said the Bergen County rescue that helped save him.

Capone came from a loving home in Bloomingdale with two other dogs and a baby, and often had playdates with his grandmother's cat, Ramapo-Bergen Animal Rescue said in a joint statement with Jersey Pits Rescue.

The sweet pit bull was often picked on by the other dogs in the house and on Wednesday night, was viciously attacked, rescue officials said.

It became apparent to his family that he was no longer safe at his home when the dogs tore Capone's ear off and punctured his legs in the attack.

Capone's family could not afford treatment and were faced with euthanization, the rescues said.

RBARI and Jersey Pit Rescue stepped up to help cover sweet Capone's treatment -- and help find him a fur-ever home where he will be secure and at peace.

"This family made a selfless decision during a time of great duress. Capone was the most urgent in the situation, so they addressed his needs," RBARI said on Facebook earlier this week.

"They were devastated saying goodbye to him last night. It has only been hours since the incident, and they are making changes in the home and working with rescue to ensure the safety of all of the animals and people."

Capone is currently hospitalized to having his wounds cleaned and getting X-rays to determine if he has any internal injuries or broken bones.

"Capone is a sweet boy because he has been loved and cared for his entire life. "

"The doctor had to muzzle him due to the severity of his injuries, but Capone is so sweet that he quietly laid there as he was being examined and his wounds clipped and treated," RBARI and Jersey Pits said.

It is still being determined if Capone has further internal injuries, the organizations said.

"The doctor had to muzzle him due to the severity of his injuries, but Capone is so sweet that he quietly laid there as he was being examined and his wounds clipped and treated," RBARI and Jersey Pits said.

"Capone is a sweet boy because he has been loved and cared for his entire life.

"This is a tragic accident, and while it is so easy to pass judgment, it is also so encouraging to see a family sacrifice their hearts to save their loved one, to see three rescues, two hospitals and many more rescuers join together to save a life and to have the support of each of YOU."

Capone was sore Friday morning, but his vitals are stable. He is giving lots of love to his nurses and doctors and showing what a brave, sweet boy he is, the rescue said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.