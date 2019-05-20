GRAPHIC CONTENT: 3 Dover Officers On Paid Leave Following 'Disturbing' Arrest

Three Dover police officers were placed on paid leave while authorities investigate an arrest video that captured them punching a 19-year-old man several times while attempting to take him into custody, Mayor James Dodd said Monday.

Dodd called the video "very disturbing" and said swift action will be taken against the officers -- one of whom was injured during the arrest -- if the investigation finds they behaved inappropriately.

The video shows authorities struggling to apprehend Cyprian Luke, 19, of Morristown, who was wanted for aggravated assault, violating court orders and criminal mischief. Luke had a warrant out for his arrest when police found him near a Krauszer’s food store around 2 a.m.

Officers can be seen in the videos trying to handcuff Luke for several minutes, ordering him to roll over and put his hands behind his back. When Luke resists, authorities hit him in the face, footage shows.

The arrest investigation was behind handled by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office under the supervision of the state office of the Attorney General.

