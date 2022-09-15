Graduation Is First-Degree Achievement For Bergen Jail Inmates

Doing his part to fight recidivism, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton staged an unprecedented graduation ceremony, complete with caps and gowns, for inmates who earned a high school diploma while behind bars.

Their families hooked in via Zoom to watch the first-of-its-kind commencement, made possible through a partnership between Cureton’s office and Bergen Community College’s Continuing Education Department.

The sheriff has committed himself and his department to providing access to quality education for students of varying educational and socio-economic backgrounds as a way of hopefully keeping them from ever returning to crime.

While recognizing that they must resolve their particular circumstances, the students also realize that they must “prepare themselves for future growth and serve as role models for their children,” the sheriff said following the ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

“It is my hope and passion that Incarcerated individuals re-enter society with transferrable skills to have more productive and successful lives,” he added.

Offering “life-changing education to incarcerated students” has made BCC President Eric M. Friedman proud.

“Being part of making a positive impact in these students' lives is the most meaningful thing we can do together,” Friedman said.

County Executive Jim Tedesco agreed.

“I am a firm believer that everyone deserves a second chance,” Tedesco said. “This partnership between the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and Bergen Community College is one of the best examples of such an opportunity.”

He congratulated the graduates and wished them all “a bright and successful future.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.