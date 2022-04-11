Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: FOUND! Missing Teen Turns Up Near Home
News

GOTCHA! Twilight Car Burglar In Bergen Nabbed By Off-Duty Passaic County Sheriff’s Officer

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Tony Amandee Smith
Tony Amandee Smith Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

An out-of-town vehicle burglar picked the wrong neighborhood, police in Franklin Lakes said.

An off-duty Passaic County sheriff’s officer nabbed Tony Amandee Smith of Monroe Township (Middlesex County) on Colonial Road shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Capt. Mark McCombs said.

The officer kept Smith in custody until borough officers collected him, McCombs said.

Smith was booked and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Monday while awaiting a first appearance on burglary, resisting arrest by eluding and hindering apprehension charges. 

He also was wanted on a warrant out of Irvington, records show.

Detective Frank O’Brien and Officers Denis Hill and Stephanie Halihan are investigating.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.