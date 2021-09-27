GOTCHA! Saddle River Police Nab Burglar From Montvale Running Out Residents' Front Door

Saddle River police nabbed a burglar from Montvale as he ran out the front door of a local home, authorities said.

Residents returning to their home near Chestnut Ridge Road around 5 p.m. Saturday called police after finding signs of a break-in, Lt. Edward Giannotti said.

What they didn't know was that the intruder was still inside, he said.

Howard Zhang, 37, tried to outrun the responders but was quickly tackled by Officer John Latka and Detective Michael Cooper, the lieutenant said.

Zhang, whose criminal history includes convictions out of both Bergen County and Texas, had an outstanding warrant from Paramus, records show.

Saddle River police charged him with burglary, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing and possession of burglary tools. They sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Monday awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Police Chief Jason Cosgriff thanked Upper Saddle River police, who assisted at the scene, and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which processed evidence.

