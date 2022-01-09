GOTCHA! Saddle River Officers Nab Trio Of Teens Who Fled Burglary Attempt In Stolen SUV

Police in Saddle River nabbed a trio of car thieves -- one of them 18, the others each 15 -- moments after they tried breaking into a million-dollar-home, authorities said.

Officers responding to a burglary-in-progress call on Bayberry Drive this past Tuesday morning spotted a parked Cadillac Escalade that had been reported stolen a short time earlier from a burglarized home in Mountain Lakes, Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said.

Seeing them, the driver hit the gas.

The officers pursued the SUV into Allendale and Waldwick before breaking off the pursuit at Route 17 out of concerns for civilian safety, the chief said.

Soon after, police received a call of three suspicious youngsters walking on East Allendale Road.

The officers quickly corraled the trio from Newark -- who Cosgriff said can be seen on home surveillance video recorded at the attempted burglary scene.

The adult, Naseam Gray, was charged with burglary, employing a juvenile in a crime, criminal attempt, criminal trespassing and possession of burglary tools.

The two 15-year-olds were issued delinquency complaints charging them with similar offenses.

Gray remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

The Escalade was later recovered in -- where else? -- Newark.

Cosgriff praised his officers and thanked Allendale and Upper Saddle River police, as well as the civilian caller, for their assistance.

