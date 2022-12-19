GOTCHA! Port Authority Officers Nab Massachusetts Murder Suspect Boarding Bus In NYC

A pair of diligent Port Authority police officers at the midtown Manhattan bus terminal captured a man wanted for killing a woman in Massachusetts.

Victor Carter, 39, had been the subject of a manhunt in the slaying of Amber Buckner, a 40-year-old mother of four in Stoughton, MA, last Tuesday, Dec. 13.

PAPD Officers Robert Greff and Robert Pelc were on patrol in the area of Gate 81 on the Port Authority Bus Terminal's lower level when they spotted Carter trying to hop a Greyhound at 1:41 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, agency Spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

He apparently was bound for Boston, Valens said Monday.

Greff and Pelc zeroed in on Carter after spotting his name on a passenger list, law enforcement sources said.

Massachusetts State Police had issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert with a photo of Carter as a homicide suspect, they said.

Authorities haven't yet said how Buckner was killed. She was found behind her home, a spokesperson for the Norfolk (MA) District Attorney’s Office said.

The two knew each other, authorities said.

Carter remained held in Manhattan on a fugitive warrant pending extradition proceedings.

“We extend our particular gratitude to the Port Authority Police for their help and assistance in their jurisdiction,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement.

