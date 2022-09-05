Contact Us
GOTCHA! Newark Fugitive Wanted In Carjacking Of Rockland Driver In Clifton Captured In Asbury

Jerry DeMarco
Zahir Christmas
Zahir Christmas Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Tim Jackson / MUGSHOT

A Newark man accused of carjacking a Rockland County driver in Clifton was ordered held by a judge after he was captured on the beach in Asbury Park, authorities said.

The 27-year-old victim from Pearl River, NY, was hospitalized after being assaulted outside a medical building on Broad Street just off eastbound Route 3 the night of Aug. 20, they said.

Detectives from Clifton obtained an arrest warrant for by Zahir Christmas, 37, who was captured at the Fourth Avenue beach in Asbury shortly before dawn on Aug. 28, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.

Christmas has remained held since then in the Passaic County Jail, charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, carjacking, aggravated assault and weapons possession.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.