GOTCHA! Hardcore Ex-Con Trio Robbed 80-Year-Old Shopper In Route 46 Costco Lot: Prosecutor

UPDATE: Authorities charged three hardcore criminals from Newark with robbing a defenseless 80-year-old shopper in the parking lot of a Costco off Route 46 in Teterboro.

Ex-cons Alex Carroll, 35, David Fate, 38, and Tariq Kyam, 57, all have extensive, violent criminal histories, records show.

Kyam and Fate were both charged with committing two robberies in 2009, one of which left a Verona gas station attendant shot dead.

Kyam served nearly nine years behind bars after Fate testified against him. How much time Fate served in exchange for his testimony couldn't immediately be determined.

The two were both arrested with Carroll last June after crashing a sedan stolen out of New Jersey into a police car -- injuring two officers from New Rochelle -- during a pursuit in Westchester County.

The Westchester incident occurred barely a week after Carroll, Fate and Kyam teamed up for a May 26, 2022 robbery across from Teterboro Airport, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

One of them had pointed what turned out to be a BB gun in the window of the elderly victim's car outside the Costco at Teterboro Landing, authorities said at the time.

"NO!" the woman shouted, vowing not to relent without a fight.

The robber snatched her purse, dropped the BB gun and fled with two accomplices in a gray sedan with temporary registration tags.

The getaway car struck another vehicle while speeding away on Malcolm Avenue. It then raced down southbound Route 17, witnesses told Moonachie police.

An intensive investigation ended with charges against all three men for armed robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy and illegal weapons possession.

Kyam, formerly known as Raymond Perry, was served with a criminal complaint at the Westchester County Jail, where he remained held in connection with the stolen car pursuit and crash from last June.

Fate was served at the Essex County Correctional Facility, where he’s been held since last October on a robbery charge.

Carroll was served in the Burlington County Jail, where Musella said he was being held on an unspecified charge.

More charges are expected involving at least a half-dozen other robberies and motor vehicle thefts that authorities said were committed in North Jersey.

Musella thanked Moonachie, Saddle Brook and New Rochelle police, as well as Essex and Burlington county sheriff’s departments and the Westchester County (NY) Department of Corrections for their assistance with the investigation.

