GOTCHA! Garfield Man Charged In Series Of ‘Swatting’ Threats To Hackensack High School, PD

What seemed like an unending series of phone threats that plagued Hackensack High School for nearly three months was committed by a stock clerk from Garfield, authorities announced.

Christopher Vitone, 38, was seized at his job after Hackensack Police Detectives Chris Lara-Nunez and Felix Katsaroans identified him as the "swatter" responsible for calling in bomb threats and other alarms to both the city Board of Education and police headquarters, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said Monday.

A judge released Vitone pending further court action following a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He's charged with falsely creating public alarm and filing false reports before being released on a summons, the captain said.

The calls involved threats not only at the high school but at nearby homes, Antista said.

The “swatting” frequently disrupted classes at the high school, forcing lockdowns and shelters in place from March through June.

A call in May brought a SWAT team and other responders to a nearby Hackensack home while forcing yet another high school lockdown.

The "swatter" used the same bogus local phone number that was connected to a series of threats at the school in March, police said at the time. That time, members of a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team joined city police and firefighters responded to 1st and Beech Street after the caller claimed to have shot his brother.

Other calls involved threats to shoot up the school.

Students, staff and particularly parents and law enforcers had grown increasingly irritated by the calls.

Daily Voice eventually stopped publishing stories about them in an effort to curb the publicity the caller might have been seeking.

