One-Man Dream Team, NJ Legal Giant Bob Galantucci Dies At 76
GOTCHA! Fugitive Nabbed Outside Travel Agency Had 500 Heroin Bags, Passaic County Sheriff Says

Jerry DeMarco
Mark D. Johnson
Mark D. Johnson Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

A fugitive was carrying more than 500 heroin folds when he was captured by Passaic County sheriff's detectives, authorities said.

Mark D. Johnson, 38, of Paterson was wanted on drug charges when members of his Fugitive Warrant Squad nabbed him in front of a Main Street travel agency, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

They found Johnson carrying a black plastic bag filled with the folds -- worth about $3,000 on the street -- in his front sweatshirt pocket, the sheriff said.

Johnson was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on various drug counts.

