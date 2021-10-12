GOTCHA! Fugitive In Underwear Who Bolted Through Bergen Backyards Nabbed, Police Say

A Fort Lee man who neighbors said was clad only in his underwear when he bolted through several backyards was captured following a manhunt that included police from surrounding towns and a Bergen County sheriff’s K-9, authorities said.

Officer Andres Kim was investigating a noontime dispute Saturday between Ibrahim Mian, 24, and another person when Mian suddenly took off on foot, Capt. Edward Young said.

Officers lost sight of him in the area of Aurora Avenue and Bergen Boulevard and Ridgefield, Young said.

Borough police established a perimeter with help from their colleagues from Cliffside Park, Leonia, Palisades Park, Ridgefield Park and the sheriff’s office, the captain said.

A resident spotted the unemployed Mian in the backyard of a retired Bergen County police chief’s home and called 911, bringing officers to the area of West End Avenue and Kingsland Lane, he said.

He’d apparently injured his foot, the resident told Daily Voice.

Mian tried hiding in a shed before he was eventually caught by police, the resident added.

Mian, it turned out, had outstanding arrest warrants, Young said Tuesday, “which is why he initially ran from the police.”

Records show Mian’s been arrested several times in Bergen County over the past five years.

Charges out of Teaneck, Englewood, Maywood and Old Tappan have included domestic violence, burglary, theft, criminal trespassing, violating court orders and driving while suspended, according to Bergen County Jail records.

Fort Lee police charged Mian with obstruction and hindering and sent him to the county lockup, where he remained on Tuesday.

