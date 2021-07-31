GOTCHA! Fugitive Accused Of Raping Garfield Girl Captured In Georgia

A Passaic man sexually assaulted an underage girl in Garfield and was captured after fleeing to Atlanta, authorities said.

Taquan Jackson, 33, remained held in the Atlanta City Detention Center pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges in Superior Court in Hackensack of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Garfield police alerted his office to a report that Jackson, who installs fire alarms, had “sexually assaulted the minor victim and left the area,” Musella said.

Detectives from the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit obtained a warrant for Jackson’s arrest, which came Tuesday in Atlanta, he said.

Musella thanked the Atlanta Police Fugitive Squad and Garfield police for their assistance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.