GOTCHA! Fairview Man Nabbed In 'Surprise' Shooting Death Of Brooklyn Ex-Con

A Fairview man was charged with murdering a man who answered a knock at the door in his Brooklyn public housing apartment and was shot in the face.

Andrae Robertson, 26, also was charged with gun possession in the March 8 shooting of Jerold Tindal, 47, an ex-con who reportedly was trying to turn his life around.

Robertson shot Tindal in the face and bolted from the Independence Towers in Williamsburg.

A father of four, Tindale had been arrested no fewer than 10 times, did three separate state prison stints and had been shot before. He was hospitalized and died six days after the shooting.

Authorities didn’t provide a possible motive.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 190-pound defendant remained held without bail on Rikers Island pending an appearance in Brooklyn Supreme Court this coming Tuesday, April 19.

