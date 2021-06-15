GOTCHA! Englewood Ex-Con Busted In Business Burglary Spree

An Englewood ex-con with a lengthy criminal history went on a downtown burglary spree before police caught him breaking into the same Dunkin Donuts a second time, authorities said.

Detectives were investigating several burglaries at a string of neighboring businesses three nights earlier when a morning manager at the West Palisade Avenue Dunkin Donuts called police.

Officers Julio Alvarado, Jordan Migliore, Luana Sharpe and Paul Schluter grabbed Adnan Hyder, 36, in the shop’s office area, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said Tuesday.

He'd just taken more than $100 cash from both a register and an employee’s bag, Torell said.

It didn’t take long to connect Hyder to a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins at businesses right next to each other that same week, the captain said.

All of the businesses have surveillance cameras, he said. City cameras also captured video.

Police already were more than familiar with Hyder, who has a documented criminal history stretching back 15 years in at least three New Jersey counties.

These include arrests – as well as time served in jail -- for burglary, theft, making terroristic threats, credit card theft, drug possession and spitting on police, as well as a recent pair of drug court violations, criminal records in Hackensack show.

This time, Torell said, Hyder took nearly $19,000 in cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets from the Town Stationery, three doors down from the Dunkin Donuts.

He also stole $200 after breaking into the same donut shop again, the captain said.

Hyder also unsuccessfully tried to burglarize neighboring Lisa Nails and JZ’s Fish & Wings, he said.

Detectives Renee LaRaia and Chris Quirk obtained a search warrant for Hyder’s home, where they found proceeds and other evidence, Torell said.

Police charged Hyder with three counts each of burglary and theft, as well as two counts of attempted burglary and single counts each of criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

They sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained for a week before a judge released him on Monday, with conditions, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

