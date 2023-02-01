GOTCHA! Driver, Dented SUV Seized In Hit-And-Run That Killed 83-Year-Old Woman In Glen Rock

Authorities seized a 24-year-old driver from Paterson and the vehicle that they believe struck and killed an 83-year-old Hawthorne woman as she crossed a Glen Rock street two days earlier.

The Honda CRV not only has a dented hood -- tape also remained on an apparently new replacement windshield and bits of clothing were found in the grill.

A Glen Rock police officer in an unmarked car stopped David Romero around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, on Lincoln Avenue near northbound Route 208.

It was less than a block up and easily visible from where Angela Sanzari was struck almost to the minute 48 hours earlier.

"He apparently was due at work at 7 a.m.," a responder with direct knowledge of the incident said.

Romero was interviewed by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit who then charged him with charged with fleeing a fatal accident, endangering an injured victim and hindering his arrest.

The SUV, meanwhile, was taken to the Hackensack headquarters of the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification to be scoured for evidence.

An announcement from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected Wednesday afternoon.

Sanzari was struck on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, Musella said.

The impact knocked her from one end of the roadway to the other, leaving clothing strewn across the roadway, said witnesses who included a passing truck driver who stopped to help.

Sanzari, who lived on Lafayette Avenue in Hawthorne, was pronounced dead at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood a short time later, responders said.

The dark-colored, older-model CRV sped north on Lincoln Avenue after the crash, witnesses told police.

