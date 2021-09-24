GOTCHA! Couple Wanted In Shooting Death Of Paterson Man, 60, Captured At Jersey Shore

A Paterson couple wanted in the shooting death of a city man 10 days earlier were captured at the Jersey Shore on Friday, authorities announced.

Marc DeJesus, 44, jumped out a second-floor window in Barnegat and was quickly seized, along with Cassandra Ramirez, 32, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint statement.

Responding officers had found Hector Guzman, 60, critically wounded from a single gunshot in the street outside 250-252 Van Houten Street, near Straight Street, shortly after 8 p.m. Sept. 14, they said.

Guzman was rushed to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m., they said.

Paterson police and Passaic County prosecutor’s detectives were joined in nabbing the pair around 9:30 a.m. Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Barnegat police.

Both are charged with murder and weapons offenses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.