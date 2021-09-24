Contact Us
GOTCHA! Couple Wanted In Shooting Death Of Paterson Man, 60, Captured At Jersey Shore

Jerry DeMarco
Cassandra Ramirez, Marc DeJesus
Cassandra Ramirez, Marc DeJesus Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Paterson couple wanted in the shooting death of a city man 10 days earlier were captured at the Jersey Shore on Friday, authorities announced.

Marc DeJesus, 44, jumped out a second-floor window in Barnegat and was quickly seized, along with Cassandra Ramirez, 32, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint statement.

Responding officers had found Hector Guzman, 60, critically wounded from a single gunshot in the street outside 250-252 Van Houten Street, near Straight Street, shortly after 8 p.m. Sept. 14, they said.

Guzman was rushed to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:37 p.m., they said.

Paterson police and Passaic County prosecutor’s detectives were joined in nabbing the pair around 9:30 a.m. Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Barnegat police.

Both are charged with murder and weapons offenses.

