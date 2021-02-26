GOTCHA! Clifton Fugitive Accused Of Stabbing City Man In Back Captured In Newark Flophouse

Clifton detectives assisted by U.S. marshals captured a city man wanted for stabbing another man in the back last summer, authorities confirmed Friday.

Authorities began searching for Jamar Hendley, 37, after the victim, also 37, was stabbed in a single-family home on Sheridan Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. last Aug. 3.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for non-fatal stab wound in his lung, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.

City detectives tracked Hendley to a South Newark flophouse and, assisted by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, captured him without incident early Thursday.

Hendley remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on first-degree attempted murder and weapons charges.

