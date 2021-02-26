Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJSP: Drunk Driver Flees Meadowlands Stop, Hits Trooper Cruiser
News

GOTCHA! Clifton Fugitive Accused Of Stabbing City Man In Back Captured In Newark Flophouse

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jamar Hendley
Jamar Hendley Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Clifton detectives assisted by U.S. marshals captured a city man wanted for stabbing another man in the back last summer, authorities confirmed Friday.

Authorities began searching for Jamar Hendley, 37, after the victim, also 37, was stabbed in a single-family home on Sheridan Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. last Aug. 3.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for non-fatal stab wound in his lung, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.

City detectives tracked Hendley to a South Newark flophouse and, assisted by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, captured him without incident early Thursday.

Hendley remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on first-degree attempted murder and weapons charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.