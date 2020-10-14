GOTCHA! Cliffside Park Detective Captures Accused NYC Child Sex Trafficker Wanted By FBI

A Cliffside Park detective sergeant tracked down and captured an accused child sex trafficker who authorities said was hiding out from the FBI in a house across from a grammar school.

A federal judge in the Southern District of New York had issued a fugitive warrant for Martin Concepcion, 23, of Queens on charges of trafficking a minor for sex and conspiracy.

A member of the FBI/NYPD Joint Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, in turn, contacted Cliffside Park Detective Sgt. William Crapara and said that Concepcion -- known as "Tito" -- might be hiding out with relatives in town.

Crapara backgrounded Concepcion, produced an address across from School #3 on Palisades Avenue and began watching the house, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

Concepcion, who records show has a history of resisting arrest, emerged Wednesday afternoon and got into a car with three other people, Capano said.

Police stopped the car at Park Avenue and took Concepcion into custody without incident, the deputy chief said.

The driver and other passengers were released.

Borough police charged Concepcion with providing false information and arranged to send him to the Bergen County Jail to be held pending extradition on the fugitive warrant.

