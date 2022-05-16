GOTCHA! Burglar Captured By Paramus Police After Getaway Car Splits Without Him

One of three burglars who broke into a Paramus home overnight was captured by borough police after a stolen getaway car sped off without him, authorities said.

The Henry Street homeowners' daughter was asleep on a couch on the first floor when she was startled by two burglars -- both wearing dark clothing and ski masks -- around 4:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, Police Chief Kenneth R. Ehrenberg said.

One of them had pried open a first-floor window, climbed in and opened a back door for his companion, the chief said.

The third burglar rifled through an Audi parked in the driveway, he said.

The bandits may have been trying to steal the Audi along with a second high-end vehicle locked in the garage, Ehrenberg said.

The two inside the house had grabbed several pocketbooks when the startled daughter shouted to her parents. The intruders then ran out the back door.

Officers responding to their burglary call saw the fleeing trio, the chief said.

Two of them took off in a BMW that had been reported stolen out of Monroe Township on Sunday, Ehrenberg said.

The third -- identified as Tyrone Reynolds, 23, of East Orange -- tried to vanish into surrounding neighborhoods, he said.

Officers Michael Cleary and Michael Boccher pursued the BMW onto southbound on Route 17 but pulled back near Route 46 because speeds had neared 120 miles an hour, Ehrenberg said.

Meanwhile, police from surrounding towns helped establish a perimeter in what became a 90-minute search for Reynolds.

Shortly after 6 a.m., off-duty Rutgers University Police Officer Joe Rizzolo alerted his colleagues to a suspicious suspect in the area of the nearby Dunkin Donuts on Forest Avenue.

Reynold tried running but was quickly captured by Cleary, Boccher and Officers Anthony Liggio and Slavko Bajovic following a struggle, Ehrenberg said.

He was charged with burglary, theft, conspiracy and resisting arrest and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Paramus detectives are investigating the incident along with members of the New Jersey State Police Auto Crime Task Force.

Anyone with information that could help them is asked to call Paramus police at (201) 262-3400 or use the department's anonymous tips app at paramuspolice.org.

