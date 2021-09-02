Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: STILL MISSING: Little Falls Woman, 56, Swept Away By Floodwaters Presumed Dead
News

GOTCHA! Authorities Nab Hawthorne Woman's Accused Killer

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Nasreen Yashi, Rashawn Pelham
Nasreen Yashi, Rashawn Pelham Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR / PATERSON PD / FACEBOOK

UPDATE: A 23-year-old Paterson man was charged with murder after detectives identified him as the gunman who shot and killed a Hawthorne woman behind a city grammar school last winter.

Police reported finding Nasreen Yashi, 41, behind the K-5 No. 15 School on Oak Street shortly before 2 a.m. Feb. 11.

She’d been shot several times, they said.

Yashi died of her injuries the next day at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

Rashawn Pelham already was in the Passaic County Jail on unspecified unrelated charges when detectives served him with criminal complaints Wednesday for murder and weapons offenses, Valdes and Baycora said.

They didn’t disclose a possible motive.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.