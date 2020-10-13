GOT VIDEO? Englewood Police Investigate Alleged Assault At Protest March

Englewood police investigating an alleged assault during a protest march asked the public for video from the incident.

Officers directing traffic during the “No Justice, No Peace” march up East Palisade Avenue last Friday were alerted to a man down in the street.

The 51-year-old victim, who was bleeding from the lip, said he got into a tussle with a male demonstrator carrying a megaphone, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The man was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center after being treated at the scene, the deputy chief said.

No arrests were immediately made.

The marches have become peaceful weekly events with some traffic disruptions but no genuine incidents until this past Friday's report.

An investigation into that incident is continuing, Halstead said.

He asked that anyone who has video of what happened contact Englewood police detectives at (201) 568-4875.

