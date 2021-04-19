GOT ME! Man Recorded Himself Shooting Shower Video Of Underage Bergen Girl, Authorities Say

A Guatemalan national living in Fairview hid his cellphone behind shampoo bottles to record video of an underage girl in the shower – and in doing so gave investigators all the evidence they needed, authorities said.

It was a different kind of "gotcha!" they said.

Rene Quino-Curruchiche, 38, of Walker Street was arrested after borough police received a 911 call from the youngster, who is in her early teens, according to a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack.

A Special Victims Unit detective from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office who interviewed him got Quino-Curruchiche’s consent to search his cellphone, the complaint says.

A video found on the phone showed Quino-Curruchiche “hopping into the bathtub and strategically placing the cellphone behind shampoo bottles,” it says. “A short time later [the girl] enters the shower naked to bathe.”

Quino-Curruchiche -- who already was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Union City and Weehawken -- was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with aggravated sexual contact, invasion of privacy and child endangerment charges.

ICE subsequently issued a detainer to hold Quino-Curruchiche for a hearing to determine whether there's a need for possible deportation proceedings.

Also responding was a worker with the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency, authorities said.

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

