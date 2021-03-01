GOP Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Reese Dies Of Brain Aneurysm After Testing Positive For COVID, 42

Pennsylvania state Rep. Mike Reese died of an apparent brain aneurysm Saturday after having tested positive for COVID-19 at 42 years old, the House GOP leader said.

He died peacefully with his family by his side Saturday afternoon at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, a release posted to his Facebook page says.

Reese on Dec. 7 announced he tested positive for COVID-19 and had been quarantining.

He was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2008, taking office in the 2009-10 Legislative Session.

Representing Westmoreland and Somerset Counties, he served the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus as secretary in the 2019-20 session, and was elected to serve as Republican caucus chairman in the 2020-21.

Reese is survived by his wife Angela and three children.

“More than a friend to all of us, and one of our caucus leaders, Mike was a devoted husband and father. His wife, three young children and extended family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) said.

“I have known Mike since he took office in 2009 and have been proud to witness his many legislative accomplishments, especially his tireless work on behalf of Pennsylvania’s students and families.

"Mike was a model legislator who thoughtfully put his constituents first. His spirit, presence and counsel will be sorely missed."

