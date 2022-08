Millions of Google users were reporting an outage around 9:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.

The search engine gave users the following error message:

"Server Error. We're sorry but it appears there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.