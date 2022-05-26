Contact Us
'Goodfellas' Actor Ray Liotta, 67, Of NJ, Dies Suddenly: TMZ

Jillian Pikora
Ray Liotta at the Deauville Film Festival in September 2014
Ray Liotta at the Deauville Film Festival in September 2014 Photo Credit: Georges Biard

Star of television and film Ray Liotta died at the age of 67, according to multiple media outlets. 

Originally from Newark, New Jersey, the "Goodfellas" actor passed in the Dominican Republic on May, 26, Deadline reports. 

Liotta was in the Dominican Republic to film "Dangerous Waters" when he reportedly died in his sleep, Daily Mail reports. 

No foul play is suspected and his fiancée Jacy Nittolo was with him, according to TMZ.

