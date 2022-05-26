'Goodfellas' Actor Ray Liotta, 67, Of NJ, Dies Suddenly: TMZ

Star of television and film Ray Liotta died at the age of 67, according to multiple media outlets.

Originally from Newark, New Jersey, the "Goodfellas" actor passed in the Dominican Republic on May, 26, Deadline reports.

Liotta was in the Dominican Republic to film "Dangerous Waters" when he reportedly died in his sleep, Daily Mail reports.

No foul play is suspected and his fiancée Jacy Nittolo was with him, according to TMZ.

