Good Samaritans Rescue Child, 8, Being Molested On Passaic County Street

Jerry DeMarco
Juan Ixcotoyac-Tiu
Juan Ixcotoyac-Tiu Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A pedophile grabbed an 8-year-old riding a scooter on a suburban Passaic County street and began fondling the child before two good Samaritans rushed to the rescue, authorities said.

Juan Ixcotoyac-Tiu, 25, of Bloomingdale, restrained the child near the corner of Leary Avenue and Oak Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Bloomingdale Police Chief Joseph Borell said in a release.

“Two citizens in the area intervened and contacted members of the Bloomingdale Police Department, who immediately arrived on the scene and took [Ixcotoyac-Tiu] into custody,” they said.

Ixcotoyac-Tiu remained held Saturday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

He’s charged with luring, sexual assault, criminal restraint and child endangerment.

Senior Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Nubar C. Kasaryan of Valdes’s Special Victims Unit is handling the case.

