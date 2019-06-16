GOOD BOYS, GOOD BOYS: Meet Maywood Police Department's Newest K-9 Officer

Driven and focused, yet social and great with people.

This is what Maywood Police Officer Chris Nichols says makes Ryker perfect for his job as the newest edition to the department's K-9 unit.

The 17-month-old German Shepherd completed training with the NJ Police K-9 Association last week, culminating in dual certifications in K-9 patrol and narcotics detection.

Imported from Slovakia by a police K-9 vendor, Ryker is set begin his career alongside longtime Maywood police K-9 Remi this week.

He will be assigned to the patrol division, where a large part of his job will be to aid in providing safety and security for the police officers in potentially dangerous situations.

"The administration saw the benefits in obtaining a patrol and narcotics K-9 to aid in the detection and prevention of criminal activity in and around Maywood," said Nichols, Ryker and Remi's handler.

"These days, the criminal element is always coming up with new ways to stay ahead of the police and the K-9s have the ability to do things human officers cannot.

"This will ensure we continue to proactively protect the residents and visitors of our town."

Nichols and Ryker at training.

Ryker graduates from training with dual certifications in

The pup fits in perfectly at the police department, Nichols said.

"When we tested Ryker, he showed great drive and energy for the things he would be required to do as a police K-9, while at the same time being extremely social with people and children," said the officer, in his fifth year with Maywood police.

"We wanted to strike the even balance between the dog that can do his job and do it well, while at the same time can be around people for demonstrations and meet-and-greets, which you could imagine is important in a town like Maywood."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.