GONE IN 60 SECONDS: Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught On Video

WATCH: Two thieves needed barely one minute to swipe a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a Bergen County resident's driveway, a home security video shows.

It begins when an Infiniti sedan pulls up to a home on East Passaic Street in Rochelle Park.

Two passengers emerge wearing ski masks, hoodies and gloves. One of them has on a Reebok top and striped pants. The other carries what looks like a reciprocating saw with a light on the end.

As his companion keeps a lookout, the tool wielder climbs under the front of the parked SUV, then reaches beneath the side.

He emerges with the part seconds later and hands it to the lookout, who tosses it into the trunk of the getaway car as they hustle in.

They're gone in a little over 60 seconds.

It was the second of two catalytic converter thefts in town that night, Rochelle Park Lt. James DePreta said. The other was at Marinus and West Passaic streets, he said.

Both vehicles were Hondas, the lieutenant said.

Recent media reports have claimed that claim catalytic converter thefts are increasing, but it's really nothing new.

Thieves have been cutting out converters and selling them for scrap for years. The explosion of home security video has only made it more visible.

The highly-prized emissions-control devices help remove nitrogen oxide and other potentially toxic pollutants from a vehicle’s exhaust while reducing engine noise. Their honeycomb interiors are coated with a trio of precious metals -- rhodium, palladium and platinum – that have become black market prizes.

Rhodium alone can sell for upwards of $20,000 an ounce, over 10 times more than gold.

For thieves, it could mean from $50 to several hundred dollars from a chop shop or other buyer who resells the converter to a recycler. Some recyclers themselves even advertise on Facebook.

For motorists, it could mean a replacement bill of up to $2,000.

ANYONE who recognizes -- or sees -- either or both of the thieves is asked to call the Rochelle Park Police Detective Bureau: (201) 843-1515. Police also ask citizens to immediately report suspicious activity or crimes they see being committed.

