GONE IN 180 SECONDS: Oxy, Morphine, Methadone, More Stolen By Bergen Drug Store Burglars

Four burglars in black hoodies were in and out of a Hasbrouck Heights pharmacy in 2½ minutes, said investigators who were tallying up what was taken in an overnight break-in.

Various quantities of nearly a dozen drugs were snatched up by the bandits, who police said forced their way in through the front door of Heights Specialty Pharmacy at the corner of Boulevard and Stanley Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. on Valentine's Day.

Police Lt. John A. Behr said the burglars made off with assorted amounts of:

Oxycodone;

Oxycontin;

Morphine;

Hydromorphone;

Hydrocodone;

Methadone;

Suboxone;

Adderall;

Ritalin;

Vyvanse;

Promethazine.

Multiple motion detectors triggered by the crew inside and outside the building brought police and the owner.

Security video shows four black-hooded burglars who fled in a black Audi sedan getaway car that apparently didn't have a front license plate.

Borough police notified their law enforcement colleagues in the area. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification also collected evidence.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has security video that might have captured images of the burglars or their vehicle, is asked to call Hasbrouck Heights police: (201) 288-1000. Calls can remain confidential.

