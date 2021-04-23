GoFundMe Takes Swift Action Against PA Adoptive Mom Accused Of Sickening Daughter

GoFundMe has taken swift action after learning about a Cumberland County mom who lied about the her daughter's health while swindling the public to cover the medical bills.

Shelley Noreika, 47 was charged after she claimed her daughter was sick, taking her to numerous doctors who gave her medicines, medical devices to assist her walking and surgically-placed a feeding tube directly into her intestine, all of which were medically unnecessary according to state police.

When GoFundMe learned about the charges, the removed Noreika's campaign. Noreika has been banned from using the GoFundMe platform for any future fundraisers.

Donors will be fully refunded.

“Fundraisers with misuse are very rare, and we take all complaints very seriously,” a spokesperson for GoFundMe said. “If a misuse of funds takes place on GoFundMe, donors are protected and their donations are refunded. Our team works with law enforcement to report issues and assists them in investigations.”

GoFundMe wants to remind the public that they guarantee funds always go the right place or donors will get a refund.

There is no word about refunds or action being taken by the other organizations where Noreika fundraised.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15.

