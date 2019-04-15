Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
GoFundMe Aids Essex County Natives, Hopatcong Cafe Owners Mourning Baby

Cecilia Levine
Devon Richard Chasse-Williams
Devon Richard Chasse-Williams Photo Credit: Jill Diana Chasse Facebook

The community is coming together in support of North Jersey parents who lost their 15-month-old son Devon suddenly on Saturday.

More than $4,100 had been raised for Sean and Jill Williams on a GoFundMe launched by Robin DeLorenzo as of Monday morning.

Sean, a West Orange native and Montclair High School graduate, and his wife Jill, formerly of Cedar Grove, own Solstice Cafe in Hopatcong.

A meal train was also put in place for the family.

The Williams kids

Jill and Sean Williams

Prayers and condolences poured in.

"This is well deserved loving family who have given their all to this community," Mary DeLorenzo said. "May God bless their family during this unexpected tragic loss of their child."

"No words can express the pain that you are going through," another family wrote on the campaign. "We are sending you love and prayers and hope you are able to find strength during this dark time."Authorities say the child climbed the ladder at an above-ground pool while he was in the yard with family, News 12 New Jersey reported. The pool was not covered.

Authorities don't expect to file charges, News 12 also reported.

Click here to donate.

