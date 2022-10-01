Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

News

Glen Rocks Adds Top-Scoring New Officer To PD

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Glen Rock Police Officer Andrew Magro is sworn in by Mayor Kristine Morieko last Friday, Jan. 7.
Glen Rock Police Officer Andrew Magro is sworn in by Mayor Kristine Morieko last Friday, Jan. 7. Photo Credit: Glen Rock PD

Glen Rock’s newest police officer was sworn in at a private ceremony attended by only family and department members because of COVID.

Officer Andrew Magro was the top scorer among 150 applicants during a comprehensive selection process that began last August, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

“Candidates began the process with a comprehensive written entrance exam conducted by the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police,” Ackermann said. “The top scoring candidates then competed in a physical agility test and a command board interview.”

They were then interviewed by the borough mayor and council’s public safety committee and received a recommendation from the chief.

Magro, a former Allendale police dispatcher who fills a vacancy that opened last year, also passed a comprehensive background investigation, psychological and medical examination, Ackermann said.

He begins basic training at the Bergen County Police Academy in Mahwah on Feb. 4, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said. A public swearing in will be held after Magro graduates sometime in early July, the chief added.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.