Glen Rock PD: Washington State Man, 24, Traveled 2,500 Miles To Sexually Assault 14-Year-Old

A 24-year-old man traveled 2,500 miles from his home in the Pacific Northwest to have sex with a 14-year-old Glen Rock child, police said.

Devin C. Curtis was arrested by police in Clarkston, WA, on Tuesday and waived extradition to New Jersey to face charges of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The FBI and law enforcement agencies in both Clarkston and Moscow, Idaho assisted after the child's parents told borough detectives of an "online relationship their child was having with an individual that they believed was an adult," Ackermann said Thursday.

Clarkston is in Washington's southeast corner, roughly a half hour due south of Moscow -- and more than 2,500 miles from Glen Rock.

Police in Clarkston arrested Curtis for child pornography texts found during the investigation, the chief said. Authorities then learned that Curtis came to Glen Rock and sexually assaulted the underage victim in April, he said.

"In consultation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI made a jurisdictional determination that the Glen Rock Police Department should initiate prosecution," Ackermann said.

The chief cited "exemplary investigative work" by Detective Sgt. James Calaski and Detective Lucas Doney of his department.

He also thanked police in Clarkston, assisted by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force members from Moscow, Idaho.

Curtis will soon be transported back to New Jersey to face charges, Ackermann said.

Clarkston, WA to Glen Rock, NJ GoogleMaps

