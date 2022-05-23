Glen Rock PD: Cliffside Drunk Driver Posing As Brother Caught With 150 Pill Bottles, Script Pad

A Cliffside Park driver who police said was carrying 150 bottles of various prescription pills in the names of dozens of other people when he was stopped for DWI in Glen Rock identified himself as his brother, authorities said.

He also was carrying a prescription pad belonging to an Englewood doctor, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

"Through fingerprint ID we have confirmed that the actual name of the individual arrested on May 19 for DWI and drug-related charges is Rasim F. Rashdan, 60, of Cliffside Park," Ackermann said on Monday.

Rashdan, he said, "goes by and had been arrested before under the alias of Rasem Badawi."

A caller told police that Rashdan, 60, had run a red light and was weaving in and out of traffic in the area of Maple and Ackerman avenues shortly after 2 p.m. last Thursday, Ackermann said.

Sgt. Mike Trover stopped and arrested Rashdan, then found the bottles of opioids and other drugs in the names of more than 30 other people, along with an Englewood physician’s prescription pad, the chief said.

Police originally charged Rashdan with DWI, hindering, prescription fraud, theft and drug possession, among other offenses before he was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Rashdan, who bears a striking resemblance to his brother, was also later charged with hindering apprehension by providing false information to law enforcement.

An investigation by Ackermann’s detectives was continuing, the chief said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.