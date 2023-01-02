Glen Rock Motorcyclist Hospitalized In Waldwick Crash

A 62-year-old motorcyclist from Glen Rock was hospitalized after crashing in Waldwick over the New Year's weekend, authorities said.

There were no witnesses to the single-vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue near Route 17 around 1 p.m. New Year's Day, Police Lt. Troy E. Seifert said.

Members of the Waldwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps and paramedics from the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood treated the rider before he was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the lieutenant said.

There was no update on his condition.

