Glass-Smashing Jewelry Thieves Pull Paramus Heist, Gone In 66 Seconds (VIDEO)

Two burglars are seen on security video smashing their way into the Jewelry Exchange in Paramus, destroying display-case glass and scooping up handfuls of bling before dawn Thursday.

And just like that, they were gone.

Officers who found a broken window when they responded to a 3:48 a.m. March 23 burglar alarm at the westbound Route 4 exchange kept the area secure until the landlord and detectives arrived, Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Investigators retrieved video that showed the bandits in dark-colored clothing, masks and gloves entering the building, smashing display cases and stuffing as much as they could from various vendors into a white plastic bag before fleeing.

Took them all of 66 seconds, the same as most jewelry store heists, Guidetti noted.

"In a typical year, 70% of the burglaries recorded by the Jewelry Security Alliance are three-minute burglaries, with millions of dollars in merchandise stolen," the deputy chief said.

This comes nearly three weeks after a traveling jewelry salesperson leaving the exchange was victimized by diversion thieves show swiped $120,000 in merchandise, he said.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has information that could help investigators, is asked to call Paramus police detectives: (201) 262-3400.

