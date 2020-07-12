Giuliani Hospitalized With COVID-19: 'Feeling Good, Recovering Quickly, Keeping Up'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said that he was "recovering quickly and keeping up with everything" after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

The 76-year-old personal attorney for President Donald Trump -- who's been leading the campaign to overturn presidential elections results in court -- reportedly was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday after testing positive for the virus.

"Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes," Giuliani tweeted Sunday night. "I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything."

President Trump announced the former federal prosecutor and one-time presidential candidate's hospitalization on Twitter.

Giuliani has been in constant motion the past several weeks pursuing claims of election fraud on behalf of the president. Critics point out that he hasn't been wearing a mask, raising concerns of a possible spread of the coronavirus.

