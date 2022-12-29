Girlfriend Of Fugitive Elmwood Park Shooter Didn't Originally Know His Violent Past: Neighbors

UPDATE: An Elmwood Park resident whose fugitive live-in boyfriend is wanted for shooting her friend and co-worker at their home two nights ago made a public plea Thursday to “end this nightmare.”

Lisa Dolack included the police wanted poster while asking folks on Facebook to help authorities track down and capture ex-con James Allandale.

“I am pleading to all my friends, please post on your page this below. We need to end this nightmare! please copy and paste," she wrote on Dec. 29. "Flood Facebook today with this please help me.”

Allandale, 61, who police said shot Cindy Greco of New Milford at Dolack's home Tuesday night, has a violent criminal history that includes an armed kidnapping more than 20 years ago, records show.

However, neighbors reportedly said Dolack apparently wasn’t aware of that when he moved in with her 18 months ago -- and recently had been trying to get him to move out.

It's an understatement to say Allandale has a checkered past.

Records show he'd apparently changed his name from James Allan after serving time for kidnapping an ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in a supermarket parking lot in Wayne in 2000.

The abduction made headlines after Allan had a chance meeting with celebrity attorney Johnnie Cochrane in a Midwest airport while on the run.

Allan had just been released from Overlook Hospital in Summit, his wrists still bandaged from a suicide attempt, when his ex-girlfriend emerged from what was then the A&P on Valley Road, police said at the time.

She was with her 86-year-old mother, they said.

The 51-year-old woman -- who worked at the Passaic County Courthouse -- had gotten a restraining order after Allan allegedly threatened to kill her and her family if she tried to leave him.

Authorities at the time cited "bi-polar and/or mixed personality disorder and depression" that "compounded [Allan's] obsession with the victim," according to court papers on file with the New Jersey State Parole Board in Trenton.

Allan already had a history of domestic violence, with both his former wife and one of his own sisters filing restraining orders against him.

He had a sawed-off shotgun that he'd gotten from a friend concealed in a bag when he forced the ex-girlfriend into her car and had her drive off, leaving her elderly mother stranded, according to court papers.

A four-day odyssey followed in which the victim convinced Allan to toss the gun out the window in upstate New York, the court papers show.

They then drove to Chicago and, later, to the airport in Des Moines, Iowa, where Allan approached Cochran. He wanted to fly to Las Vegas to marry the victim and needed legal advice about what he said was a pending criminal case in New Jersey, prosecutors said at the time.

As the two men spoke, the victim mouthed the words "no, no, no" to Cochran's female assistant. Allan was then convinced to go to Des Moines police.

Jurors convicted Allan of illegal gun possession, criminal restraint and violating a domestic violence restraining order, among other counts.

He was sentenced in July 2002 to 10 years in prison, four of which he'd have to serve before being eligible for parole. It's believed he ended up serving six after initially being denied release.

SEE: JAMES ALLAN v. NEW JERSEY STATE PAROLE BOARD

A friend of both women said Greco was "trying to protect Lisa" when she was shot at Dolack’s home in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27, authorities said.

Police found her a short time later at a 7-Eleven on Broadway (Route 4) in Fair Lawn about two miles away. It was unclear whether she or someone else drove her there.

Greco, who just turned 63 on Christmas Day, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that a source with direct knowledge of the incident said weren’t considered life-threatening.

Allandale fled the home in a white pickup truck that police later found abandoned hours later along Route 20 in Paterson and has since been the subject of an intensive manhunt.

Authorities didn't way what type of weapon was used. Friends said Greco was shot in the head three times, leading to speculation that it may have been an airsoft or other non-lethal type of gun.

What role Greco might have played in any possible conflict between Dolack and Allandale wasn’t immediately clear. The women had worked together at HUMC and have been friends for some time.

Allandale is described as 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He'd been wearing a red sweater with reflective stripes when he fled, responders said.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find him is asked to 911, call Elmwood Park police at (201) 796-0700 or contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office (201) 646-2300.

