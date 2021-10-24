GET LOW: This NJ Community Has Some Of The Lowest COVID Transmission Rates In America, CDC Says

One New Jersey community is in a league of its own when it comes to COVID-19 transmission rates in the Garden State.

Union County has gotten itself to the lowest tier for community transmission rates of the COVID-19 virus in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Of the thousands of counties examined by the CDC, Union was among the 52 in the "low" transmission rate category.

The CDC currently designates 2,656 counties in the U.S. as high, 361 for substantial, and 148 for moderate community transmission. Its data tracker shows 72.3 percent of Union's eligible population was vaccinated, with only 52 COVID cases reported last week.

Union County Commissioner Board Chairman Alexander Mirabella believes that his community took the virus seriously from the get-go.

“Union County was hit hard at the beginning of the outbreak, but our residents rallied to protect themselves as soon as guidance became available on masks, social distance, testing, and vaccination," said Sergio Granados, who serves as Chairman of the Commissioner Board’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee.

Regardless of the new CDC designation, businesses and other entities may continue to exercise additional precautions such as masks and social distance, Union County officials said in a statement last week.

Many individuals may also choose to take extra precautions.

Union County residents and visitors are reminded to be respectful of these additional measures aimed at protecting public health and safety.

