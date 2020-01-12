Get A Load Of This: Jersey City Mom Says Amazon Shipped Her Dirty Diapers

The box of diapers that Jersey City mom Nassley Sales purchased this month on Amazon felt heavier than usual when she lifted it.

When she opened it, she knew why.

Sales says the neatly-folded diapers were filled with excrement and urine.

"I take the plastic bag out and immediately notice that it is heavier than normal," she said in a Facebook post.

"I place them on my bed next to my exposed child.

"I turn on the lights to my greatest shock.. these diapers are SOILED! It stinks of poop and urine! The packaging was tampered with and Amazon actually sold me neatly placed soiled diapers!"

Sales purchased the diapers from Amazon's "Warehouse" section, which offers opened and returned items at discounted rates.

An Amazon spokesperson told news station KYW-TV that the company is investigating the situation.

Sales said she spoke with an Amazon customer service agent who "appeared completely unmoved" and reminded Sales she is welcome to keep the soiled diapers, the unhappy customer wrote on Faceook.

"She wants to give me a refund on the Amazon gift card I used," the mom of two said.

"I want a regular refund. I'm afraid to shop at Amazon again. Amazon is refusing to do an investigation or escalate this health hazard/criminal act."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.