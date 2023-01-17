Gas-Fed Fire Ravages North Haledon Home

No injuries were reported in a heavy house fire in North Haledon.

Fed by gas from a stove, the noontime blaze on Monday, Jan. 16, ravaged the two-story, wood-frame home across from the Salesian Sisters' Mary Help of Christians Academy on Belmont Avenue.

PSE&G was called on a rush to cut the feed.

Mutual aid firefighters included companies from Franklin Lakes, Haledon, Hawthorne, Midland Park, Paterson, Prospect Park and Wyckoff.

