Gary Busey Charged With Groping Women At NJ Horror Film Convention

Actor Gary Busey was charged with groping women at a "Monster Mania" convention in Cherry Hill before attendees said he was thrown out.

Cherry Hill police confirmed the arrest Saturday in a release that began: "A California man is facing sexual offense charges..."

Busey, 78, of Malibu, CA, was charged Friday with two counts of criminal sexual contact, one of attempted criminal sexual contact and harassment before being released, police said in the release.

The charges stem from Busey's appearance at "Monster Mania Con 50," held at the Doubletree Hotel on Route 70 from Aug. 12-14.

Additional charges could follow depending on the results of an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

You can see more photos in the tagged section of Busey's Instagram: instagram.com/thegarybusey/tagged/?hl=en.

Attendees said Busey -- suffered brain damage after a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 1988 -- was bounced from the convention following complaints.

Cherry Hill police noted:

"The investigation into this matter is ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Robert Daniello of the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 432-8834. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or clicking on nixle.com/tip/alert/7196358. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777."

